Bone marrow transplant ‘pioneer’ in Pakistan Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – Renowned haematologist and ‘pioneer’ of bone marrow transplant in Pakistan, Dr Tahir Shamsi, passed away in Karachi on Tuesday, around a week after suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

The 60-year-old was admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital last week. He underwent surgery but his condition was unstable.

He was put on a ventilator a few days ago and died at 7:20am today.

Dr Shamsi is credited for introducing bone-marrow transplant in the country in 1996. He has performed over 600 bone-marrow transplant so far.

During the first wave of coronavirus pandemic, Dr Shamsi came up with idea of treating covid-19 patients using plasma of those recovered from the infection.

Tahir Shamsi has over 43 research publications in international journals, 07 books written or edited, published and circulated internationally. He is also the Editor of many haematology journals. His research interests include stem cell biology, haemostasis and novel therapeutics in haematology and oncology.

He is the fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists, UK. He is the medical director, consultant haematologist & transplant physician at the National Institute of Blood Diseases & Bone Marrow Transplantation (NIBD & BMT). He is also the director of stem cell programme at NIBD & BMT. He is the Adjunct Professor at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro and Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi.

President Arif Alvi and social media users have expressed grief over what the call an irreparable loss.