Bond between Pakistan and Kashmir unbreakable: Masood

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, is statement issued here on the eve of “Accession to Pakistan Day” has said that July 19 marks a monumental day on which Kashmiris led by All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference passed a resolution at the residence of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan deciding to accede to Pakistan. The Resolution which was presented by Khawaja Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani was passed by representatives from all over Jammu and Kashmir.

The President said that today the people of Jammu and Kashmir are being brutalized, murdered, maimed and illegally incarcerated by the Indian Occupation forces who have been given a free hand under the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act.

President Masood Khan said that the State of Jammu and Kashmir is a natural part of Pakistan due to its geographic, cultural and demographic affinity with Pakistan.

“Pakistan is incomplete without Jammu and Kashmir, and Jammu and Kashmir has no identity without Pakistan”, said the President.

He said that even after 71 years of atrocities by Indian occupation forces the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people has not been quelled. The bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan is unbreakable and no force on earth can break this relation.

The President paid rich tribute to the people of Kashmir who have sacrificed their lives for this cause and struggling to exercise their right to self-determination. “We salute the people and the Joint Resistance Leadership for their resolute and steadfast stance in the face of the barbaric Indian forces”, he said.

This artificial line, he said, that has divided Azad Kashmir and IOK will not divide our hearts, as our hearts beat together for a Jammu and Kashmir free of Indian occupation.

He said that today, we renew our pledge towards attaining our right to self-determination and fulfilling the aspirations of our founding fathers.

The President on this occasion demanded India to call back their forces and end their illegal occupation by upholding and respecting the rights of the Kashmiri people. “India must end its reign of terror and let the innocent unarmed Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said that UN has already published a comprehensive list of the atrocities and human right violations taking place in IOK. He added that there is no rationale left for the UN to be a silent spectator to India’s barbaric rule in IOK. The international community must step forward and hold India accountable for the war crimes it is committing in IOK. He also appealed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to use his good offices and resolve this issue in an equitable and just manner through a plebiscite in the spirit of the UN SC Resolution and UN Charter.

The President said that the people and government of Pakistan and AJK will continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self-determination.

