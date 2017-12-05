Bond auction successful move: PBIF

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President AKIA, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said bond auction has remained successful which will provide some space to the government to put the economy back on the track. International investors did not give any importance to the negative reports regarding Pakistan which indicate that they are hopeful about the economic future of the country, he said. The auction of bonds worth 2.5 billion dollars attracted investors despite political turmoil, dharna and law and order issues which is a success, the former minister. Mian Zahid Hussain said that a loan from IMF was cheap as compared to the loan acquired from the debt market but the IMF loan seldom comes without strings.