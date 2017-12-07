Bond auction eases pressure on rupee

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President AKIA, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain recent bond auction worth 2.5 billion dollars has comforted the local currency. Now the local currency is set to gain ground against the dollar which came under pressure due to dharna in Islamabad, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that bond auction has not only improved forex reserves but also resulted in the confidence of local and foreign investors. The interest rates offered by Pakistan should not be compared with interest offered by other countries are every country has been facing its own unique situation, he added. The veteran business leader said that the country will need at least ten billion dollars to avoid problems while another loan from the IMF is unlikely therefore exports, remittances and investment should be promoted. The export package should be implemented without further delay while refunds should be released to ease liquidity problems of the exporters.