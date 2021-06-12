Bombs hit 2 minivans in Kabul, 7 dead

Separate bombs hit two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood in the Afghan capital Saturday, killing at least seven people and wounding six others, the Interior Ministry said.

The attacks targeted minivans on the same road about 2 kilometers apart in a neighbourhood in western Kabul, Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Ahmad Zia, said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of bombs were used and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Daesh has carried out similar bombings in the area, including four attacks on four minivans earlier this month that killed at least 18 people.—AP