Bomb in school vans

Installation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in school vans is just like carrying bombs in the vehicles which could burst at any time. In general, driving such a vehicle in which a gas cylinder is installed, keeps everyone worried and in fear that cylinder could burst if any other vehicle hits the cylinder. A few incidents have already taken place where gas cylinders had burst in school vans as well as public transport’s vehicles and some precious lives lost but no action has been taken to avert such more untoward incidents.

De-installation of gas cylinders whether it is CNG or LPG in school vans as well as public transport’s vehicles should be ensured at the earliest to avoid any unpleasant incidents and save lives of our kids and people respectively which are more precious than anything else besides such drivers who cannot afford petrol or diesel should be compensated by reducing the prices of the same. De-installation of gas cylinders would not only provide safe and sound journey to commuters but would also help overcome gas shortage as well which is quite short these days and has become talk of the town besides peace of mind to parents that their kids are safe.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp