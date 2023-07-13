A bomb attack on a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) mobile van in Karachi has resulted in severe injuries to three officials, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.According to media reports, the incident took place in the Northern Bypass area of Karachi, where a bomb, planted on a motorcycle, detonated near the CTD mobile van, causing injuries to three officials.

Police sources said that prompt action was taken, and the injured officials were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.In response to the attack, a substantial deployment of police personnel, accompanied by the bomb disposal squad, swiftly reached the scene.

They cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous bomb attack.The authorities are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety and security of the city. Investigations are underway to determine the motives behind the attack and identify those involved.