Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund

Paris :Sprint legend Usain Bolt said Sunday that he hopes to still see his dream of becoming a professional footballer come true when he undergoes a trial at German top-flight club Borussia Dortmund. However, the multiple Olympic and world champion admitted that he would prefer to play for Manchester United, his favourite team. “In March we’re going to do a trial with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes,” the 31-year-old world record holder told the Sunday Express. “If they say I’m good, and that I need a bit of training, I’ll do it. “It makes me nervous. I don’t get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It’ll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I’ll get used to it.” Bolt shares the same sponsor — Puma — as Dortmund and the trial with the Bundesliga team has been arranged by the sportswear company.

Orignally published by APP