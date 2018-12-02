Bolo Helpline receives 619 complaints

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The project was initiated to establish a ‘Toll free’ Helpline for Gender Based Violence (GBV) survivors/victims and persons with disabilities at Directorate of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment KP with the branded name of BOLO helpline in August 2016. Aiming Change pledged the pilot phase funding for the establishment, operations and public information campaigning for tomorrow the implementing partner of Trocair with the financial assistance of Government of Australia.

In this context a MoU was signed between the Government of KP, Secretariat of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, and Aiming Change for Tomorrow (ACT) according to that ACT will supported all its capital and operational costs and manage the help line operations from August 2016 to November 30th, 2018. However, as per MoU it was pledged that department of social welfare will takeover the help line from December 1st 2018. In this context the government of KP since December 2017 to continue the activities of helpline approved an exclusive project. The PC-1 was for the duration of three years.

From its inception Bolo helpline is hosted at Directorate of Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment, Khyber PakhtunKhwa by providing the services of legal aid, Pyscho socio counseling, Legal assistance, Medical aid, Shelter, Police protection and awareness on basic rights by 24/7.

The social mobilization and public information campaigning about the services was carried out by ACT outreaching the pilot phase Bolo helpline targeted districts which includes; Mardan.

