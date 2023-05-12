Bollywood’s Shweta Tiwari looks sizzling hot in new bold pictures

Indian actor and model Shweta Tiwari never miss a chance to leave social media users stunned.

The former Bigg Boss contestant, known for her elegant and versatile fashion sense, experiments with different styles and looks, and her fashion choices have always been on-point.

Lately, the 42-year-old shared sizzling hot pictures, slaying a white halter top with a low neckline and she couple it with a black overcoat and a dark tone skimpy skirt. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan completed her look with a brown necklace and a stylish bracelet, adding a touch of glamour and enhancing the overall appeal.

As her new pictures went viral, her fans are saying that the actor is giving her daughter a tough time.

For the unversed, Tiwari gained popularity for her role as Prerna Sharma in the Indian soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After her successful stint, she appeared in several reality shows, including “Bigg Boss 4” in 2010, which she won. She also participated in dance reality shows like “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6” and “Nach Baliye 2.”