Amid the deep-rooted rivalry between Pakistan and India, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori helped unite people of archrival nations for the love of music, however a recent version of the famous song divides internet.

Several musicians, in love with Coke Studio’s masterpiece, shared its cover until the hit track of 2022 landed in Bollywood. B.Town hero Kartik Aryan earlier shared a teaser of the revamped version of the song named “Pasoori Nu” and now the full song has been released featuring Kartik and Kiara Advani, oozing sizzling chemistry with the song in background.

As the original masterpiece raked in a lot of appraising, the recent version by Singh apparently failed to impress people, who took to social media to express their views on it.

Some users opposed the decision to remake the iconic song, raising questions about the motive to ruin the song, while others called out the banning of Pakistani artists, which according to them created this dilemma.

Social Media Reactions

Pasoori is a song loved all over the world. I hope Bollywood won’t slaughter this masterpiece as it does to others in the garb of remaking. #sparepasoori 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LEO7lGr8Zl — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) June 22, 2023

My ears are hurting!! Bollywood's rendition of #Pasoori fails to capture the magic of the original. Why, oh why, Arijit? https://t.co/eCStyLvoGb — Raheel Rao (@RaheelARao) June 25, 2023

You guys can try all you want but the original version will always be iconic. Something which even Shea gill & Ali sethi cannot replicate again😊#Pasoori https://t.co/gbMNxUA0iM — HADIA (@PaigesAngel_) June 25, 2023

You guys can try all you want but the original version will always be iconic. Something which even Shea gill & Ali sethi cannot replicate again😊#Pasoori https://t.co/gbMNxUA0iM — HADIA (@PaigesAngel_) June 25, 2023