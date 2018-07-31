Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan promised Imran Khan to visit Naya Pakistan

MUMBAI : The Dangal star, Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan lauded Imran’s efforts for a Naya Pakistan and had promised Imran Khan that he would visit Pakistan to celebrate latter�s victory, if he would win the General Elections 2018.

Back in 2012, when Imran was a guest at a media event in India, he said in a statement to Aamir, �You have to visit Pakistan if that happens!� to which Aamir replied, �I will! And I will bring a lot of Indians with me. We will celebrate your win in Pakistan�.

Recently, Ali Zafar has reminded Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan of his promise to visit Pakistan if cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan came into power.

We�re hoping Aamir pays a visit to Pakistan soon, as Imran Khan is set to become the next prime minister as his party led the National Assembly tally with 116 seats as ECP released results of all 270 NA seats.

Share on: WhatsApp