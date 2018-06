PESHAWAR: Noor Jahan, alias Munni, a first cousin of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, made headlines in the national media earlier this month when she decided to contest the upcoming elections from a Peshawar constituency.

Noor Jahan, a resident of the Shah Wali Katal area of Peshawar city, submitted her nomination papers for the PK-77 constituency of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, in the first week of June. However, in a surprising move she withdrew her nomination papers on Friday.