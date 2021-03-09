Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

MUMBAI – Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

His mother Neetu confirmed on Tuesday that her son had been unwell for quite some time now is quarantined at home.

“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes,” she began. “Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

Ranbir joins the list of Indian celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and the Bachchan clan who have been infected by the virus and recovered well.