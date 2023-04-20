Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in dress designed by Pakistani designer

MUMBAI – Bollywood top actors are apparently in love with Pakistani fashion and the ace designer Faraz Manan has become the go-to couturier for the A-listers of film city.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor and from Madhuri to Kiara Advani, many showbiz stars slayed in outfits designed by Faraz Manan, who is best known for luxurious parties and formal dresses.

The latest to jump onto the bandwagon is Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor who is known for his effortless and classic sense of style. The Sanju star often opts for classic and timeless pieces and is not afraid to experiment with different looks.

Kapoor, 40, often clicked donning casual pieces such while he likes to accessorize with hats and cool shades, and the son of late Bollywood hero was spotted slaying dress designed by Faraz Manan. The dress includes a sleek blue short sherwani style shirt coupled with white bottoms.

The B.Town star is a known face when it comes to fashion choices and their impeccable talent, and glam, reflect his easy-going and confident personality. The actor is also not afraid to try new trends but always stays true to his personal style.