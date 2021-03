MUMBAI – Indian actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first glimpse of her newborn son born last month.

The Jab We Met star took to Instagram on International Women’s Day to share the picture of her second born.

“There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves,” she wrote in her post.

Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had married in 2012.