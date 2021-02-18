Bollywood celebrities join Pakistani girl’s ‘pawri ho ri ha’ trend

The ‘pawri ho ri ha’ fever continues as it has now caught the attention of India’s Bollywood celebrities who have recreated the Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s viral video.

Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the top ranking Indian stars, are the new to jump the bandwagon.

Shahid Kapoor recreated the ‘paw ri ho ri ha’ along with directors Raj and DK and shared the video on Instagram.

Shahid Kapoor captioned the video, “Fakers faking feku …. better words were never said (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Superstar Deepika Padukone also posted a hilarious improvisation. She shared the throwback pictures with a caption, “Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara ghoda hai aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hain (This is me, this is my horse, and we are partying)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Earlier this month, the 5-second clip of Dananeer, who aspires to be a CSS officer, took the social media by storm not only in Pakistan but also across the border.

In the video, the Pakistani girl mimicking burger class says, “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai.” (“This is my car, these are my friends, and this is our party.”)

The video, and particularly Mobeen’s pronunciation of the word “party” took the social media by storm.