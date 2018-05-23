Bold step needed

It is sad to see the northern and western parts of India being hit by the rough thunderstorm [intense dust storm]. Climate change, exploitation of natural resources and deforestation are all adding to the problems facing Mother Earth. The Tamiraparani is the lifeline of Tamil Nadu’s southern districts of Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari, giving almost perennial water to these areas. However, the disturbing fact is that this river has long been misused by numerous bad elements in terms of sand mining and exploitation of the Tamiraparani water.

As a person who has the great experience of utilizing this river water for various purposes like drinking and other household activities, I am really concerned about the present plight of the Tamiraparani. The term ‘Tamiraparani’ is so famous in the region that the name of ‘Tamiraparani’ has been given to some streams flowing in Kanyakumari district though this district is a bit away from the origin of the Tamiraparani.

Despite all these odds and in spite of those difficulties, the Tamiraparani stands undisturbed and is flowing unabated – in all the possible ways. That is the grace [beauty] of this river. However, it is the responsibility of the Tamil Nadu government and other authorities to take serious steps to protect the river apart from taking strict action against the violators.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Related