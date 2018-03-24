Bold initiatives by CJP

CHIEF Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar deserves appreciation for taking a number of initiatives that have restored confidence of the people that there is someone concerned about their plight and woes. Judiciary is apparently also under pressure nowadays because of peculiar political circumstances and its role and responsibilities are being discussed by different circles.

Be it the issue of clean drinking water, conditions of government hospitals, adulteration of milk or use of substandard stents endangering lives of heart patients, the CJP has succeeded in sensitising different ministries, departments and institutions to do their job honestly and as per requirements of their official responsibilities or face the consequences. Similarly, he and some of his other colleagues have taken pain to take up cases of those wronged like worst crime against Zainab as well as extra-judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, which has sent a strong message to criminals and also the Police that nothing wrong would go unnoticed. Though some circles are criticising some of the steps taken by the judiciary dubbing it judicial activism, also claiming that this amounts to interference in the domain of the executive. The Executive must improve governance style and assign greater priority to resolve those issues that directly concern masses. We have been time and again emphasising in these columns that good governance, dispensation of prompt justice and resolution of people’s problems should be the ultimate aim of all state institutions and they should work in unison to achieve these cherished objectives. We would urge all stakeholders to follow the Constitution in letter and in spirit for good of the country and the people.

