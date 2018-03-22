Boko Haram frees 100 Nigerian girls with warning

Dapchi

Nigeria’s homegrown Boko Haram Takfiri terror group has surprisingly returned more than a 100 of 110 girls it had abducted from the country’s northeast last month, but has served the parents with a stern warning.

The terrorists rolled into the town of Dapchi on Wednesday, dropping some of the abductees they had spirited away from the Government Science and Technical College there, the Associated Press reported. Freed girls and relatives said one schoolgirl was still in captivity, while five had died. “We did it out of pity. And don’t ever put your daughters in school again,” the extremists told the residents.

“This is a warning to you all,” resident Ba’ana Musa cited them as saying. Bashir Manzo, whose 16-year-old daughter had been freed, said, “As I speak to you there is jubilation in Dapchi.—Agencies