BoI tasked to coordinate with provinces for ease of doing business: PM

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said the government had tasked the Board of Investment (BoI) to coordinate with the provincial governments for improving ease of doing business in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of American Business Council (ABC), which led by its President Kamran Nishat called on him here at PM Office.

The president of ABC briefed the prime minister about the council and its contribution towards promoting business and investment in Pakistan.

The delegation appreciated the steps taken by the present government towards improving law and order and putting in place a business friendly environment in the country.

Kamran Nishat also presented some suggestions aimed at boosting confidence of the business community, reducing business input costs, addressing tax related issues for further promotion of investment friendly climate in the country.

The prime minister while appreciating their suggestions highlighted the steps that were being taken by the government to address the issues faced by the business community.

Recounting various achievements at the economic front, he observed that Pakistan had been able to insulate its policies from the political process.

He said continuity of economic policies not only reflected maturity but would also help restoring confidence of the business community on the economic policies of the government.

Highlighting the upward economic growth trajectory, the prime minister observed that the country had a huge economic and export potential that needed to be exploited.

He said the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor had opened up new opportunities in the country that need to be utilized by the business community especially the private sector.

Later, a delegation of Pak Apparel Forum also called on the prime minister and briefed him about the overall contribution of the sector towards textile sector and exports of the country. The delegation presented various suggestions for further strengthening of the apparel sector.

The prime minister welcomed their suggestions and assured that the government would continue making every possible effort to address their issues and to facilitate them in the growth of the apparel sector.