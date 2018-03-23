BOI organizes interactive session between private businesses and Chinese experts

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Board of Investment (BOI) organized a whole day meeting to provide an opportunity to local businesses to interact with Chinese experts Industrial Cooperation.

Secretary Board of Investment Samaira Nazir Siddiqui in her concluding remarks thanked the Chinese Experts Group for sparing their valuable time to meet with Private Businessmen of Pakistan. She said that BOI always plays pivotal role in providing the common platform for Pakistani businessmen to interact with Chinese authorities under CPEC.

She hoped that under the industrial cooperation, the youth of Pakistan would get employment and the industry will be re-vitalized with the transfer of technology from China. She emphasized that both countries will share the prosperity under CPEC. The meeting ended with mutual vote of thanks.

The whole day meeting had three sessions: Presidents and representatives of different Chambers of Commerce & Industry attended the first session.

It was the first one of its kind where private sector businessmen were given the opportunity to interact with Chinese Government Experts to exchange their concerns / apprehensions and ways to co-operate among the businesses of both countries under CPEC’s Industrial Cooperation especially in Iron & Steel and Petrochemical Sectors.

It was resolved that it is high time for people to people contact between the time-tested friends. The Second session was attended by President Pakistan Chemicals Manufacturer Association (PCMA) and its members comprising of leading players of the industry including Engro and Sitara chemicals.

M/s ENAR presented the house with the investment opportunity in Naphtha Cracker Complex in Pakistan as there is a dire need of such initiative in the country. There are many plants working in Iran & India whereas China should extend its co-operation in Pakistani Petrochemical Sector to start a state of the art Naphtha Cracker Complex.

Deputy Division Director, China International Engineering Consulting Corporation Qi Jingli,, gave a detailed presentation on the opportunities available for mutual cooperation between the two countries in Petrochemical Sector. Afterwards, a comprehensive question & answer session was held. Pakistani side benefited from the experience of petrochemical experts of China.

Pakistan Steel Melters Association’s President along with its leading members was invited in 3rd session to meet with Chinese Experts. Representative of International Steel and Amreli Steel presented overview of steel sector in Pakistan. Representative of Mughal Steel urged the Chinese experts to take initiative for investment in steel sector of Pakistan which is expecting a 100% increase in next five years.

Division Director, China International Engineering Consulting Corporation, an Iron Expert from China LIU Zhixing,. also briefed about the steel sector of China

Director China International Engineering Consulting Corporation, Head of Chinese delegation Du Zhenli appreciated the initiative taken by the Board of Investment to give Chinese experts an opportunity to look into the first hand knowledge of Petrochemical and Iron & Steel Sectors of Pakistan by meeting their representatives / associations and leading businessmen.

Zhenli informed that BOI is the focal point for Industrial Cooperation with Chinese. He also invited the businessmen of Pakistan to visit China and committed to help them in finding right Joint Venture partners for their businesses.