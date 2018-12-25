BoI hosting envoys conference

Islamabad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and the Board of Investment (BoI) is hosting an Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy from December 27 to 28 in Islamabad. The conference, which involves participation by Pakistan’s ambassadors and heads of missions from select capitals, representatives of public and private sectors, and government institutions, will deliberate ways and means to enhance Foreign Direct Investment and trade, particularly exports, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday said.—APP

