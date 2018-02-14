BOI chief invites Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Naeem Y. Zamindar, Tuesday, invited the Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan specifically in agriculture machinery pharmaceutical, mining, and to further boost the investment & trade relations between the two brotherly. Major investment by Turkish companies includes $500 million by Coca-Cola, ÇECEK since 2010, $300 million by Arcelik (Dawlance) and other.

In a meeting with Turkish delegation led by Chairman Turkey-Pakistan Business Council Atilla D. Yerlikaya, the Chairman BOI further added that Pakistan offered exemption from custom duties and taxes for all Plants & Machinery imported into Pakistan as well as an income tax holiday for 10 years for the SEZs.

Turkish-Pakistan Business Council operates under the umbrella of Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK), which is a private sector institution aiming to pave the way for the development of Turkey’s economic, commercial, industrial and financial relations with foreign countries and international business communities. The delegation discussed the possibilities of enhancing the cooperation in the areas of bilateral trade, investment and business development relations between the two countries.

Zamindar mentioned that the government was encouraging the investors to invest in Pakistan especially in the 09 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) identified in CPEC and Pakistan is open for all companies around the world to setup industries in these Zones to transfer technology and start manufacturing in Pakistan.

For Pakistan, the development in Trade and Industry is the main gain from CPEC as a driving force for economic growth and taking the fruits of CPEC to the lesser developed regions of Pakistan. Industrial Cooperation is the component of CPEC in which the sustainability of whole CPEC project is dependent.

The role of private sector is very crucial and important in this phase of CPEC. To upscale the investment and spur industrialization through creating new industry clusters, SEZ law has been formalized to meet the global challenges of competitiveness. SEZ framework facilitates creation of industrial clusters with liberal incentives, infrastructure and investor facilitation services to enhance productivity and reduce cost of doing business.

During the meeting, Yerlikaya highlighted the importance of Free Trade Agreement between Turkey and Pakistan, which is expected to have a high impact on trade flows as well as bilateral investments.

Yerlikaya mentioned that a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement covering commodity and services trade as well as investments will definitely deepen bilateral economic cooperation. Mutually agreed exceptions for certain industries can be identified within the scope of a comprehensive agreement.

He further added that he strongly believed that both business communities have to contribute to these negotiations in order to define the right scope to reduce bilateral trade and investment barriers.”