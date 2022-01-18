BOI chief, CPEC tsar vow to facilitate PM Imran’s China visit by inviting top Chinese investors

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Azfar Ahsan and Special Assistant to PM on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) resolved to facilitate the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit by inviting leading Chinese investors for B2B and B2G collaboration, taking all stakeholders on board.

They expressed the resolve while holding discussion about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to China during a meeting. Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar was also present on the occasion.

“The meeting specifically focused PM’s upcoming visit to China & contributing to the success of the visit was emphasized by both sides,” read a statement issued by BOI on Twitter.

with China. The two sides decided to collaborate and focus on projects currently in pipeline whilst exploring any further avenues for investment. 3/3

Both sides also agreed that the forthcoming visit would further strengthen the already impregnable bond with China.

They decided to collaborate and focus on projects currently in pipeline whilst exploring any further avenues for investment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a three-day visit to China from February 3 to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics Games, Beijing 2022.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar at his weekly news briefing on Thursday said that the premier is visiting neighbouring at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the visit, the prime minister will also have interaction with the Chinese leadership to further strengthen bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China and to exchange views on regional and international issues.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan looks forward to the successful Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan welcomes the Global Development Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping as a timely and good intention step to facilitate implementation of the UN 2030 agenda for sustainable development. He noted it will help promote international cooperation required to overcome the triple challenge faced by the world including Covid-19, related economic crisis and climate change, state broadcaster reported.

He said that move will open up new avenues of collaboration with developing countries in support of their post pandemic economic recovery as well as long term sustainable growth.

“Pakistan looks forward to further strengthen the partnership under China’s Global Development Initiative,” he said.