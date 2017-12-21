BoI for branding Pakistan as entrepreneur future country

Islamabad

Priority of the Board of Investment is (BoI) to brand Pakistan as entrepreneur future country by introducing innovations and modern industrial concepts on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Priories Economic Zones (PEZs).

“Pakistan offers tremendous opportunities for investors in making investments in various sector of economy including Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the game changer project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), textile, energy, agriculture, health, education and other sectors due to conducive business environment being offered in the country,” Senior official of BoI told APP here on Wednesday.

He said the top priority of his organization was to make Pakistan as prime destination for foreign and local investors by providing them level playing fields, besides making pro- investments policies.

The official said, “We will work towards catalyzing investments into priority areas that will fundamentally enable a happier life for its citizens, especially sectors where technology can play a disruptive role, like in education, healthcare, energy and agriculture.”

Replying to a question, he said BoI wanted to introduce aggressive marketing plan for providing facilities offered in SEZs in shape of one stop shop in order to ease of doing business in the country.

He said, “our vision is to promote and enable Pakistan as an attractive investment destination.”

He said that Pakistan had the opportunity to expedite the development cycle due to technology revolution and entrepreneurship.

The BoI was committed for smart regulation, simplified procedure and competitive costs in consultation with ministry of finance and related institutions for providing facilities in SEZs, he said.

Replying to another question, he said that BOI was working on reform agenda for smart regulation for providing conducive business environment for investors in the country.

The official said through these reforms, industrialization would promote and maintain trade balance in the country.

After the business activities in SEZs, employment opportunities and export to foreign countries would be increased, he said, adding that the Pakistani investors should go for joint ventures with foreign investors to learn the international best practices of managerial skills and technology.

He said National Industrial Parks (NIP), a development and a management company would develop the planned Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Islamabad. He said around 50 acres lands was required for developing Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in the federal capital for providing equal opportunity and facilities to foreign and local investors.—APP