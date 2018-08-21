Bohra community celebrates Eidul Azha

The Dawoodi Bohra community on Tuesday celebrated Eid ul Azha with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

Members of Bohra Jamaat offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer in various areas of the city and offered sacrifices of the animals in the first day of Eid.

The biggest Eid prayers congregation of Bohra Jamaat was held at Tahiri mosque in Saddar, while Eid prayers were also offered at Pakistan Chowk, Hyderi and at different sites of cities including City Court. A large number of Bohra Community attended the Eid-ul-Azha congregation. However, special prayers for the progress, prosperity and security in the country were offered at Eid prayer congregations. After the prayer, members of Bohra Group following the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon him) sacrificed animals.—INP

