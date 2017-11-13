Boeing takes head start in Dubai with Emirates Dreamliner order

Dubai

Emirates unveiled a preliminary order worth $15 billion for 40 Boeing jets on Sunday, but kept Europe’s Airbus waiting for a lifeline order for A380 superjumbos as the Dubai Airshow opened amid worries over tensions in the Middle East.

The largest Middle East carrier signed a draft deal for the largest version of Boeing’s Dreamliner, the 787-10, watched by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, credited for the launch of Emirates more than 30 years ago.

Reuters earlier reported Boeing was close to clinching a deal for 787-10s, upstaging expectations of an early Airbus deal for the larger A380.

Emirates chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said the carrier had chosen the latest version of Boeing’s mid-sized wide-body jet after comparing it with the Airbus A350. Delegates said that comparison delivered a blow to Airbus which had been competing to win back Dubai’s endorsement for its mid-sized A350 after Emirates canceled an order for 70 in 2014. Its problems did not end there as an anticipated order for A380 superjumbos worth $16 billion failed to materialize at the last moment, forcing it into further talks to finalize a deal. Airbus has been looking for a boost to the A380 superjumbo, which after a decade in service has seen sales decline in favor of smaller but highly efficient long-haul jets.

Emirates had been expected to announce deals worth $30 billion shared between Airbus and Boeing, whose envoys unusually found themselves rubbing elbows while waiting for deals to pop.

But in a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the $100 billion industry, some Airbus officials stepped into the packed room for a joint announcement, only to see Boeing take the honors. Top Airbus executives extended their stay as talks continued.

“Emirates are still talking to Airbus about it. There are no promises,” a Gulf source said. A key to the deal could be the extent to which Airbus is prepared to buy back A380s due to leave the Emirates fleet.

“A few trade-ins will be involved,” a person familiar with the matter said. Day one of the show brought $17 billion of civil orders even as business confidence in the region wobbles, but business remained relatively modest compared to the show’s peak in 2013.—Reuters

