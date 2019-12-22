Boeing Starliner returning to earth early

Washington

Boeing’s new Starliner spacecraft will return to Earth on Sunday, six days early, after a clock problem prevented a rendezvous with the International Space Station, NASA and the aerospace giant confirmed Saturday. The uncrewed Starliner capsule is now scheduled to land Sunday at 05:47 am (12H57 GMT) at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The capsule is currently in a low, 250-kilometer (155-mile) orbit. Boeing engineers are programming it to re-enter the atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean. Parachutes will slow its descent, and huge airbags will be deployed to cushion its desert landing.—APP