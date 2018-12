Multan

Body of a woman who was strangled to death was recovered from a house here on Sunday, police said.

Police said that it took into custody strangled body of a woman from a house located in Manzoor Colony of tehsil Shujaabad in Multan.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.—INP

