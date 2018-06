Rawalpindi

Body of an unidentified youth was recovered from pond of a housing society on Saturday.

Police said that the passersby informed about presence of body in pond of Garden Villas at Adiala Road Rawalpindi.

The police reached the scene, took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital for postmortem and identification.

Meanwhile, a case was also registered into the incident and police was making efforts to trace the heirs of the deceased.—INP