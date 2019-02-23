Body of missing TV actress recovered

Mardan

Bullet riddled body of missing Tv actress Lubna alias Gulalai was recovered here on Friday, police said.

The police took into custody body of Lubna alias Gulalai from agricultural fields in suburbs of Mardan city.

The deceased went missing some one week earlier. She was killed by shooting her from close range and her body was dumped in the agricultural fields, police said.

Mother of the killed actress alleged that Lubna was in differences with her husband and he could be involved in her kidnapping/murder.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case into the incident have started and investigation.—INP

