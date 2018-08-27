Body of martyred Langate youth exhumed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Muzaffar Ahmed, after police handed over his body to his family after exhumation.

Muzaffar Ahmed, a resident of Langate area of Handwara in Kupwara district, was killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district on the 8th of this month. He was buried at Hammam Markot in Rafiabad after the Indian Army claimed that he was a foreign militant. However, his family had recognized him through a photo that had gone viral on social media and demanded exhumation and handing over of his body to them.

Muzaffar Ahmed’s body was handed over to his family members after his DNA matched with the sample provided by his father, Bashir Ahmed Mir. Eyewitnesses said that thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the martyred youth. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The slain youth was buried at the martyrs’ graveyard in the town.

Earlier, massive protests erupted in Langate after the body of Muzaffar Ahmed reached the town. The occupation authorities had deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength and suspended the internet services in the area. Complete shutdown was observed in the area.

Meanwhile, The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the repressive military actions by India against the innocent Kashmiri people.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the Indian policy of suppression and repression and termed it a sheer cowardice. Fighting with the innocent and unarmed civilians is not bravery, it added.

It denounced the nocturnal raids on the house of Nazir Ahmad Malik of Arwani Shopian by the Indian forces and vandalizing the residential house, windowpanes, locomotion, and all other valuable property. These barbaric actions can’t, in anyway, deter the local population from supporting the ongoing freedom movement, it added.

The APHC said that the Indian forces had failed on all fronts to suppress the people’s sentiments with the movement for right to self-Determination during the past 71 years, especially since 1989.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp