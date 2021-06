Body of a missing policeman was recovered from Makhi Zai area of district Kurram of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

SHO Lower Kurram Muhammadi Khan said that cop Farooq Chamkani went missing from Lower Kurram some three days earlier.

He said that the body of policeman was recovered and shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered into the incident and investigation was underway.—INP