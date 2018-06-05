Body of Chinese engineer found in embassy

Observer Report

Islamabad

The 12-day-old body of a Chinese engineer who had been found dead at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad on Sunday was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday, according to Pims and police officials.

A police report filed by Chinese Counsellor Shez Zicheng said that 35-year-old Yan Peng worked at the mission as a construction engineer. He was given a room at the embassy where he was residing as he was not involved in any construction work currently.

On June 3, a stench began emanating from the room. The engineer’s body was found in the room when it was opened, the report said. After discovery, his body was transported to Pims.

Senior Superintendent Police Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi said the 12-day-old body of the Chinese engineer had been transported to the hospital by an embassy official, who had said it was found inside the embassy.

He added that there were no visible marks of torture on the body.

Pims Spokesperson Dr Waseem Khawaja said that Pims administration had informed the Islamabad deputy commissioner and the Chinese embassy about the body being brought to the hospital, and would conduct a postmortem examination on the body after it received permission from the Chinese embassy. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the whereabouts of the body and the cause of death, Dr Khawaja added.