Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A body of 12-year-old-boy, who was mysteriously missing on Monday, was found from a fish pond situated outside his village Chanesar Mirani, in the limits of Napar-Kot Police Station, approximately 80 kilometers away from here, on late night of Tuesday’s night.

Local residents spotted the body of the boy and alerted the police and villagers, both police and villagers rushed.

Share on: WhatsApp