Haripur

Body of an elderly person was recovered from a well here on Thursday, police said. After being spotted by the dwellers, the police took into custody a body from a well in Sher Awwal Kundi area of Haripur. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem where identity of the deceased was confirmed as 60-year-old Muhammad Khan s/o Aziz Khan. Police said that it was yet to be ascertained whether the deceased committed suicide.—INP

