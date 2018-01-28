Body to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-Russia ties

City Reporter

A 100-member committee has been constituted to celebrate 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia, said convener of the organizing committee.

The committee is consisted of members of Parliament, former senior diplomats, former graduates of Russian universities, members of commerce and industry, Pakistan Russia Friendship Forum, Pakistan Medical Association, literary organizations and members of civil society.

He said the core committees have met in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar to mark the occasion in a befitting manner throughout the country and hold conferences, seminars, round table talks, panel discussions, photo exhibitions, film shows and press conferences. A mushaira will also be held on 28th January in the city with Russian Ambassador Alexey Dedov as a chief guest, he added.