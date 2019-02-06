Phewa — is the large lake meandering around the Himalayan ranges at Pokhara, Nepal. In the evening the lake gets flocked with tourist boats. While the Nepalese and Indian tourists enjoy their ride steered by the boatmen and sporting life jackets, the Western tourists just hire the boats and steer them independently without any jacket clasping their bodies; some in group, some boating alone irrespective of sex.

We reached one corner of the giant lake and noticed a single Western woman approaching our end by rowing a boat. My wife exclaims (obviously in Bengali) — “Just see how these Westerners boldly row their boats independently without even any life jacket also”! The lady promptly and humbly shouts smilingly in English — “We know rowing. We know swimming”! Simply I got stunned by it. Firstly, there lies no question of her understanding Bangla. Secondly, she was certainly not even at hearing range. Yet how could she came up with correct response! Surely my wife’s lip movement and surprised facial language created that magic! Is body language greatest language of all?

Perhaps this is the truth which can get vindicated by an anecdote revolving Gunter Grass, the German novelist. A Kolkata dramatist had translated “The Plebeians” by Grass and decided to stage it. Grass agreed to be the co-director. While sitting through the rehearsals, Grass was promptly detecting any missed line or scene whenever the script was deviating from the original even though the German author was absolutely ignorant in Bengali! Indeed this is the reason why we can clearly feel whether we are welcome in any family or not just by feeling body language of host. A slight hint of smile, nod or conversely a frown, smirk is enough to understand whether concerned person likes me or not.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

