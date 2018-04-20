Body found in F-9 Park

Islamabad Police recovered the body of an old man on the walking track of F-9 Park, a police source said here Thursday.

According to details, the body was found in the limits of Margalla Police Station. The deceased was identified as Imtiaz Ahmed son of Ghulam Ahmed resident of Jhelum . He said that the postmortem of the body was conducted and police were searching for his heirs. The body has been kept in the mortuary of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.—APP

