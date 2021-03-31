Body formed to review social media rules

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee to deliberate over social media rules, earlier announced by the government, the office of the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) informed on Tuesday.

The committee will be submitting its recommendations within 30 days. “This is with reference to the consultations undertaken by the Attorney-General for Pakistan with the petitioners who had filed petitions in Islamabad High Court and some other parties who expressed interests in deliberations of social media rules namely “the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules, 2020,” a statement from the AGP office said.

The AGP, it said, had recommended to the PM that further and broad-based consultations were required to frame comprehensive rules for regulation of social media.