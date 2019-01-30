Body formed to outline attributes of Madina Riyasat model: CII

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz has said that the working group has been formed to outline basic features to develop Pakistan on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

Speaking to the media following CII two-day meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the task force will be formed to formulate the comprehensive plan for the creation of Medina like state.

Dr Anwar, Khursheed Nadeem, Alama Arif Waheedi and Dr Farkhunda Zia will be the members of the group, the CII chief added.

“The CII plays a vital role in the law making process and it reviews all laws formulated by parliament,” he said.

CII urges action over culture of issuing ‘fatwas’ at will

While talking about the much discussed issue of interest on borrowing, Dr Ayaz said the Islamic council would end the interest system in the country which would subsequently stop the process of borrowing foreign loans on interest.

Speaking on the matter of divorce, he said triple divorce is a social issue and the council had earlier suggested to penalise such act. “Laws will be formulated with the consultation of Ministry of Human Rights to ensure women get their due share in inheritance assets.”

