Body formed for solution of circular debt

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Whilst the issue of circular debt continues to haunt the country resulting from inefficiencies in transmission, distribution and recovery process of the DISCOs, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on Thursday directed the Power Division to pay special attention towards overhauling the system to avoid administrative losses and to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Despite clearing the circular debt at the time of assumption of power back in 2013, the PML-N failed to cap the problem of circular debt which just last month stood at the whopping Rs 421 billion but according to government officials, there is now greater realization to fix the problem once and for all and necessary interventions and steps will be taken towards that end.

In a first step, the Prime Minister, chairing a meeting on Thursday, approved the constitution of a high level committee to find solution to the issue. The committee would be headed by the Minister for Power and would also include representatives of Ministries of Finance, Power and Petroleum.

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari also briefed the PM about steps being taken by the Ministry towards streamlining the process of issuance of new electricity connections to the consumers. He informed the PM that by 15th January, all pending applications, which stood around eight hundred thousand during past few months, will be disposed of. He said a system is also being developed to ensure provision of electricity connections to consumers within fifteen days of submission of application.

The Minister also briefed the meeting about various other steps that have been taken to improve the performance of various attached departments of the Power Ministry. Reviewing issues relating to furnace oil and petroleum, the PM directed the Ministry of Power and Ministry of Petroleum to do proper planning so as to ensure maintenance of required stocks of furnace oil to meet any emergent situation.

The meeting, taking stock of the existing storage and production capacities of the local refineries and consumption, decided to restrict import orders for the furnace oil. Future import of furnace oil will be conditional to the approval from the Cabinet Committee on Energy. This would help reduce the import bill besides ensuring optimal operationalization of LNG based power plants. The meeting also reviewed availability and consumption of gas by the power sector.