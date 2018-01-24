Body of drowned woman found from Nullah in Bahria Town

The body of around 45 years old woman, who drowned in Bahria Town Nullah on Monday afternoon, was recovered on Tuesday, Rescue 1122 said.

Rescue spokesman Chaudhry Usman Gujjar told media, the water team of Rescue 1122 relaunched rescue efforts in the morning, and succeeded to find the body.

According to him, an eyewitness claimed that the woman herself jumped into the nullah.

Later, the body was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for legal formalities as her identification could not be verified till now, he added.—APP

