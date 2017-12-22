Body of cop found

Staff Reporter

Jacobabad

A police cop found dead at Closed Circuit Television Room [CCTV], situated at Police Headquarters Jacobabad due to suffocation, here on Thursday.

According to police sources, a cop identified as Waheed Ahmed, 30, by caste Naich, was found dead from CCTV Camera Room, situated at Police Headquarter Jacobabad and his body was moved to Jacobabad Hospital for autopsy and handed over to his heirs. According to police reports, he started generator and slept in CCTV Camera Room due to suffocation he died, police claimed.