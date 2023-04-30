Bodies of two youths found inside car

Dead bodies of two youths were found inside a car in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area on Sunday. According to police, a patrolling police team tried to stop a car in the limits of Bin Qasim police station in Karachi, but the driver did not stop the car and rather drove the vehicle away. The police chased the car and finally managed to stop it in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area.

The police searched the car thoroughly and recovered two dead bodies from the car’s trunk. One of the bodies was identified as Zahid, however, the identity of the other body could not be immediately ascertained.

The police moved the bodies to the hospital. Further investigation into the incident was underway, said the police.