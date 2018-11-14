Bodies of mother, daughters found at graveyard

Suspected ‘honour’ killing

Staff Reporter

Bodies of a woman and her two daughters were found in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Chan Shah Graveyard in Lahore, in a case of suspected ‘honour’ killing. According to police, another daughter, Rabia, was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The girls’ father, Malik Asghar Ali, was shot dead in his second wife’s house in Sheikhpura a few days ago, Rabia told the police.

“Our brother-in-law Sajawal brought us to our father’s grave under the pretense of paying his respects and opened fire, killing my stepmother and two sisters on the spot,” she continued.

“Sajawal and the security guard who was with us, fled the scene after dumping the bodies in the graveyard while I managed to escape, injured,” Rabia added.

Locals in the area alerted the authorities and shifted the injured girl to the hospital. Authorities said that investigation into the case is under way.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed the senior superintendent of Lahore police to submit a report.

