Bodies of headless woman, child found in city

Bodies of a woman with her head severed with a sharp-edged weapon and a child dumped in a water tank have been found at a home in Quaidabad area of Karachi, police said on Friday. The deceased woman has been identified as Faiza, wife of Sajid, while the child as two-year-old Zohan, son of Sajid. Both bodies have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

Crackdown on gutka manufacturersOn the other hand, police in District East of the city have arrested a suspect named Zeeshan in a crackdown on gutka manufacturers in Pehlwan Goth area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar while his accomplice Faisal managed to flee from the spot. SP East Zubair Nazir Sheikh has told media that a large quantity of gutka as well as its ingredients have been recovered from the suspect.

Two most wanted ‘criminals’ heldSite Super Highway Police have arrested two most wanted suspects in an injured condition after an encounter. SSP East Zubair Nazir Sheikh has told media those taken into custody are Saddam Hussain alias Ali and Zafar Ali. He has informed that illegal weapons and a motorcycle has been recovered from the suspects.