Bodies of 92 plane crash victims identified: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday said 92 victims of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK- 8303 crash have been identified. “Bodies of 89 victims have been handed over to their family members, 53 victims were identified through DNA testing. Tests of three bodies are being conducted again for verification,” said the chief minister. He added that two bodies are in Chhipa’s morgue whereas six are in Edhi’s. CM Murad directed the administration to cooperate with family members of the victims of the plane crash in every possible manner. Meanwhile, the Sindh Health Department has said that 91 bodies of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash victims have been identified and handed over to their families. The provincial health department said that at present six bodies were lying in the mortuary of the Edhi Foundation for identification.Except for two survivors, all 97 passengers and crew members of the flight that crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport were confirmed dead. Earlier on June 1, a 12-year-old girl, Naheeda, who was injured when ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-8303 plane crashed in the neighbourhood, passed away in Karachi. Naheeda was a resident of Malir’s Jam Kunda Goth and worked at a house in Model Colony. She was burnt on 60% of her body. A day earlier on June 2, the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board (AAIB) expanded its investigation in the May 22 crash PIA flight in Karachi and summoned the duty roster of the air traffic control (ATC) staff.