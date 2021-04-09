Bodies of 16 labourers killed by Taliban decade ago found in Kohat’s mass grave

PESHAWAR – Sixteen bodies of labourers, who were killed by militants around ten years ago, were found on Friday in a hilly area of Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All the deceased have been identified as coalminers who were kidnapped from Kala Khel mine in 2011. The Pakistani Taliban had disposed their bodies in a grave on Tor Chappar hills after killing them.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed while talking to a private news channel confirmed the incident, adding that the complaint of their disappearance was also filed with the police. He said that the miners were killed by Taliban 10 years ago.

Kamran Bangash, a spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, also confirmed that the bodies were of the miners.

KP Government Announces Compensation

KP Health Minister Shaukat Ali Yousaf Zai said that all the deceased belong to Shangla, adding that the bodies will be shifted tomorrow to their home town.

He announced that the government will give Rs0.6 million to families of each victim.

In March 2012, more than 50 bodies had been recovered from mass graves in the Jowakhi mountainous area of Kohat.